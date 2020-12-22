Louisa Johnson Showcases Chest Tattoo In Low-Cut White Top For A Series Of Close-Up Snaps

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. With 2020 coming to an end, the British singer is manifesting that 2021 will be even better for her.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a white top with short sleeves. The item of clothing was very low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Johnson, who rose to fame as the winner of The X Factor, is a fan of body art and showed off the small symbol tattoo inked on her chest and small dots down her right arm. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and painted her short nails with a coat of white polish. Johnson styled her blond hair up in a ponytail but left the front down to frame her face.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured close-up in front of a plain backdrop. Johnson placed one hand to the side of her face and lightly tugged at her locks with the other. She gazed to her right with a mouth-open expression and gave fans an eyeful of her eye-catching jewelry.

In the next slide, the entertainer stretched her arms out beside her and stared directly in front with her head tilted to the left.

In the third and final frame, Johnson raised both her hands to the side of her face and continued to look at the camera with her lips parted.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Gigi, her makeup artist Francesca Abrahamovitch, and hairstylist Maurice Flynn for helping her look glam.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be very popular with her 833,000 followers.

“2021 will be YOUR year! looking forward to seeing what it holds for you,” one user wrote.

“How can you be so beautiful?” another person shared.

“Aren’t you the most beautiful woman,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You can’t look better than this, you are gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved dark blue leather dress that had a collar and buttons going up the middle. The attire fell past the knees and featured a slit. The songstress completed her ensemble with black thigh-high boots and accessorized herself with a necklace and rings. Johnson sported her long hair down and in waves.