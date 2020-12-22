Kate Walsh, 53, Reveals Insane Bikini Body At The Beach In Australia

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' actress defied her age in a string two-piece.

Kate Walsh proved age is nothing but a number when she recently hit the beach in Australia in a skimpy string bikini. The 53-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy actor wowed in candid new shots as she walked barefoot along the sand in colorful swimwear.

The star looked happier than ever at the coast of Perth in new paparazzi photos published by The Daily Mail, which can also be seen in the Instagram post below.

Kate flashed plenty of skin in an orange and pink patterned triangle top with thin strings over both shoulders and another that wrapped around her toned torso and tied into a bow below her chest with two tassels.

She kept things matching with equally skimpy bikini bottoms in the same print. They sat low under her naval to highlight her slim waist with strings over both hips that were tied into two large bows with the same double tassels dangling down. The bottoms showed off her muscular and tanned thighs while photos snapped from behind showed that they appeared to Brazilian cut to give a glimpse at her pert booty.

The body confident star wore her brunette hair in a ponytail and accessorized with three gold necklaces that dangled over her tanned décolletage.

Kate let her natural beauty do all the talking. She smiled from ear to ear while her blemish-free skin glowed.

Kate was snapped making her way to and from the ocean with her dog Rosie and showed she’s a responsible dog owner as she scooped up her waste in a green bag. She looked super happy as Rosie splashed around in the water while she paddled ankle deep after the pooch joined her in Australia last week alongside her cat, Pablo.

Australia definitely seems to agree with The Umbrella Academy and 13 Reasons Why actress. Kate, who is a New York native, found herself stuck in the country in March due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and now seems to be staying there indefinitely amid tight travel restrictions.

Earlier this year, the star, who’s most famous for playing Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, honored her character with a little help from Meredith Gray actress Ellen Pompeo. The two reflected on their first scene together 15 years after it first aired when Kate posted a hilarious meme.

Ellen retweeted it and described it as “a defining moment for [Grey’s].”

“From that point on we had them hooked!!!,” she added.