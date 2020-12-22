Nikita Dragun Looks Smoking Hot In Cut-Out Bodysuit: ‘Manifest Bad B*tch Energy’

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The influencer is no stranger to making bold statements with her fashion and opted for an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

Dragun stunned in a white bodysuit that was tight-fitted and had long sleeves. The item of clothing was cut-out around her breasts and showed off her bikini top of the same color underneath. The attire featured a halterneck and was tucked into her white knee-high boots. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings and styled her long straight blond hair down with a middle part.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Dragun was captured close-up in a portrait photo. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and let her locks drape over her right shoulder.

In the next slide, the makeup guru was snapped from the waist-up in front of a backdrop that consisted of trees and bushes. Dragun rested her arms behind her and put on a pair of stylish sheer shades that still showed off her eyes. She stared at the camera with her lips parted and shoulders pulled back.

In the third and final frame, Dragun was photographed from head-to-toe while posing fairly side-on. She parted her legs open and tilted her head back. Dragun showcased her profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Dillon Matthew, celebrity wardrobe stylist Joey Thao, and the designer Grayscale for helping her look glam.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 600,000 likes and over 8,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.7 million followers.

“I love the hair and make up. You look beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“THAT ANGELIC GLOW,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Gorgeous!!!! a mf QUEEN!!” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so pretty…. wow,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a skintight red latex bodysuit that was cut out around her lower back area for Interview magazine. Dragun paired the ensemble with high heels that gave her some extra height. She is a fan of body art and showcased a hint of the tattoo inked on her hip. Dragun wore pointy acrylic nails and sported long dark locks that were blowing behind her in the wind.