Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Elena Samodanova Gets Dating Advice Following His ‘DWTS’ Couples Trip With Cassie Scerbo

The gorgeous choreographer plans to follow Russian tradition when it comes to dating after divorce.

Gleb Savchenko’s wife, Elena Samodanova, received advice from fans as her ex made headlines for a PDA-filled Mexican getaway with his new flame, actress Cassie Scerbo.

The Russian pro dancer, 37, was photographed on a couples trip in Mexico with his rumored new girlfriend and fellow Dancing with the Stars celebs Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause.

As Gleb vacationed in Mexico, Elena stayed home with their daughters, Olivia and Zlata. The gorgeous choreographer hit Instagram Live to answer fan questions.

In one video, which can be seen here, Elena said Gleb will always have the reasons for their divorce on “his shoulders” and will have to come up with a good story for his daughters later.

When the question of her own dating life came up, Elena said in her culture it is deemed “inappropriate” to date until she is legally divorced. She also said it is “shameful” for a single woman to be seen out with a married man.

Many fans offered Elena advice on how to deal with her ex’s public PDA, while others supported her stance to focus on herself for now as she waits out the legal part of her marriage.

“Don’t date until paperwork is finalized,” one fan wrote. “It’s a good time to reflect and also become stronger and better than before.”

“Don’t go out with anybody until divorce is final on both sides,” another added. “It’s not old school it’s just respecting the institution of marriage.”

“Wait until it’s finalized,” a third fan chimed in. “Get your head clear. Focus on yourself and your children. Love will come again.”

Others told Elena she is setting a good example for her girls by waiting to date.

David Livingston, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While Elena will follow Russian tradition, things reportedly got more and more heated between Gleb and Cassie following his ex’s Instagram Live comments about him. In one segment, Elena admitted to her followers that she is ” so pissed” at Gleb.

An insider told Us Weekly that while Gleb and Cassie were “trying to hide their PDA in the beginning of the trip,” things soon changed.

“They got a private cabana at the resort by the pool so they could be a little bit more private, but they were still seen always holding hands and schmoozing,” the source dished to the outlet. “It felt like the PDA went up even more after Gleb’s wife went public on her Instagram Live about being upset.”

The insider added that the duo was “super lovey-dovey” during their stay at the Le Blanc Spa Resort in Los Cabos and that after they chartered a private yacht they were seen “making out the majority of the time.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Gleb has been dating Cassie for a few weeks now and that it’s a “fun and flirty time” for them both.