Holly Sonders Flaunts Red-Hot Booty In Cheeky Open-Back Panties In Tree Decorating Clip

Holly Sonders treated her half a million Instagram followers to an early holiday show. The former Golf channel host showed off her incredible figure in a short clip where she prepared for the season’s festivities. She wore a barely-there red-hot lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

The television personality took to social media in the early hours of Tuesday morning with an offering that sparked a furious frenzy among her followers. She wished her admirers “Happy Hollydays,” and promised them that the full video would soon be out. In the clip, “The Christmas Vibe” by Philip E. Morris, the song began with the following line.

“I just… I really don’t know what Christmas is all about.”

Holly then proceeded to show her fans her version of the holidays. The 33-year-old sizzled in an open-cup bra that left most of her bust exposed, save for her nipples that were covered by a lacy flower design. She flaunted her bronzed skin in the revealing number.

However, Holly’s booty took center stage in the video. The open-back crimson panties covered her crotch, but little else. The waistband sat high on her hips, while the seams of the cheeky bottoms outlined her derriere. Adding to the wow factor was a set of suspenders attached from the waistband to her crotch at the back of the panties.

Holly styled her raven mane in a side part. Her long tresses fell down her back and shoulders in a thick, wavy mass that caressed the top of her butt. She completed her outfit with a shiny pair of silver stilettos for the glam factor.

The influencer was decorating a tree that stood on top of an ornate table in the video. Holly stood on top of a stool to access the branches that already had crimson bows and sparkling lights adorning them. At the foot of the tree, a pewter-looking nativity scene added a classic touch.

At the beginning of the clip, Holly stood with her back to the camera. The model then flipped her hair as she turned to look over her shoulder at the lens, wearing a come-hither expression on her face.

Holly’s fans loved the offering and inundated her with feedback. It has already racked up over 4,000 likes and a slew of compliments.

“Just wondering. Is your inseam over 40 inches? Your legs never stop,” one fan wanted to know. Holly replied to the comment and revealed how long her legs really are.

“38 inseam…no pants fit me growing up, it was so embarrassing.”

Another follower made a wistful wish.

“Wish I was underneath the mistletoe with you,” they wrote.

An Instagrammer had an ingenious idea for the season.

“Deck The Halls,” they suggested. Of course, the carol goes on to say “with boughs of holly.”

Holly appears to be celebrating Christmas in style this year. Yesterday, she let her fans know that “Santa is the ultimate daddy” while wearing a black bodysuit.