Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini While Relaxing At The Beach

Natalia Garibotto gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Monday, December 21. The 27-year-old model took to her feed to share a sexy snapshot that showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

In the update, Natalia sported a lovely, light pink two-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova. From what was visible of her swimwear, the set included a tiny top. It had thin strings tied over her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She wore matching bottoms that did more revealing than covering up. Like the top, it had thin strings that clung to her waist, highlighting the curves of her hips. The thong displayed her perky booty, which made many viewers happy. The color of her bathing suit complemented her tanned skin.

In the saucy snap, Natalia could be seen rocking her scanty attire at the beach. She sat on a striped towel, which was spread on top of a sunbed. She posed with her toned backside to the camera. However, the photographer caught most of the left side of her body. The babe raised her chin with her eyes closed as if enjoying the gentle sea breeze. She stayed in a shaded area, but some parts of her skin, such as her thighs were directly exposed to the sunlight.

The blue sky filled with clouds, the white sand, several sunbeds, and umbrellas comprised her background. A glimpse of the ocean was also evident in the shot.

Natalia accessorized with a pair of dainty stud earrings and gold bangles. She left her highlighted locks down as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. She let her long strands fall on her back.

The Brazilian influencer added a short caption and asked her followers to share their “best pickup lines.” She gave credit to Fashion Nova by tagging the brand in both the caption and the picture.

Like many of her uploads, the new addition to her feed quickly became a hit. The new share gained over 56,900 likes and 480-plus comments in less than a day. Natalia’s social media admirers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. Many told her how beautiful she looked, while other fans gushed over her body. Several others also shared their pickup lines.

“Hey girl, I hope you know CPR because you are taking my breath away,” a follower commented.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Covid-19 canceling everything, except how I feel bout you,” wrote another fan.

“Do you have a commercial driver’s license by chance? For that absolute dump truck of an a**,” a third social media user added.