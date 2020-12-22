Daisey O’Donnell Flaunts Her Cleavage & Curves In A Tight Ruched Mini Dress

English model and entrepreneur Daisey O’Donnell showed off her tantalizing curves in her latest Instagram share, thrilling her 1 million followers with a steamy update. The famous influencer rocked a skintight mini dress that emphasized her slender frame.

Daisey was photographed indoors, clad in her sexy attire. She chose the area near the windows with the curtains as her backdrop for the photo shoot session. According to the geotag, she was in London, United Kingdom.

The snapshot showed the bombshell standing in the middle of the frame as she angled her body in a certain way. She lowered her left shoulder as she touched the side of her thigh and placed her right hand on her hip. She looked straight into the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side.

The room she was in lacked ample lighting, which prompted the photographer to use flash in the picture. The bright light illuminated her skin, making her bronze tan look prominent in the shot.

Daisey wore a dangerously short purple dress made of satin fabric. The garment had a ruched design and only a pair of narrow straps clinging to her shoulders for support. The cups seemed padded, and it secured her buxom curves, as she was braless underneath the clothing.

The piece boasted a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of her décolletage. The snug fit and the underwire feature enhanced her cleavage. It had a body-hugging fit, which emphasized her seductive curves, with the hem hitting at her upper thighs.

Daisey wore several accessories, including two layers of chain necklaces, a tennis bracelet, and a watch. She left her blond locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell on her back.

The hottie revealed that her outfit came from Oh Polly and tagged the brand in the post. Avid fans of the model know that she loves wearing scanty outfits, such as the dress. In the caption, she expressed how she adored the attire and also mentioned the retailer’s Holiday collection.

Since being published, the new share has been liked more than 22,300 times and has received over 190 comments. Daisey’s legion of fans wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a trail of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“Wow! I love your outfit. You nailed it! You look so beautiful, and your body is perfect,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, look at you! You look stunning, girl! Stay gorgeous and Merry Christmas!” wrote another admirer.

“My days are merry because of you. You make me happy, despite having the worst year,” a third follower added.