Laura Amy Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In Tiny Mint Bikini

Laura Amy wowed her fans on Monday, December 21, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Australian influencer rocked a skimpy mint bikini that showcased her dangerous curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the new post, Laura was dressed in scanty swimwear, standing in front of a mirror inside her home. She occupied mostly one side of the frame, leaning on the wall with her right thigh crossed over the other. The stance made her hip pop to the side. She was holding her phone with her right hand, angling the mobile device in front of her shoulder. Her left arm was raised and rested on top of her head. She gazed at the screen as she took the selfie.

Laura flaunted her bombshell body in a teeny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top boasted tiny triangle-style cups that seemed to strain to contain her shapely breasts. Instead of wearing it the traditional way, she spiced things up and sported the garment in a certain manner. The thin straps that were supposed to be tied behind her back were tied over her bust. The swimwear also had a deep neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The thong featured a tiny piece of fabric that only covered what was necessary. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her groin area. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her thighs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her flat tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Laura accessorized with two gold bangles. For the occasion, her highlighted tresses were worn straight and tied into a ponytail. She left a few tendrils of hair down, which framed her face.

In the caption, Laura expressed her longing for the beach. She also revealed that her two-piece set was from Oh Polly Swim via a tag for the brand. She also tagged the retailer’s main page, Oh Polly, in the picture.

The brand-new social media share earned more than 9,500 likes and upward of 260 comments in just under a day. Some of her avid online supporters, including fellow influencers, flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display. Countless others were speechless and opted to use a string of emoji.

“How are you so hot?! You made me sweat, and it’s snowing up here in the mountains in Canada,” a fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful! Your body is goals,” gushed another admirer.

“I am grateful for you. You inspire me to achieve my goals,” a third follower commented.