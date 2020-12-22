Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Showstopping Black Lace Lingerie: ‘Killing Me Softly’

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima shared a sizzling new update that delighted her 4.2 million followers. The post, which went live on Monday, December 21, featured the celebrity in a skimpy bodysuit that had dramatic cutouts.

In the caption, she referenced the song, “Killing Me Softly,” which has been recorded by a variety of famous singers. Some fans quickly agreed that the striking outfit was doing exactly that to them.

In addition to the cutout sections on either side of the lacy black lingerie, the underwire bra plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of Bruna’s ample cleavage. The underwear also featured several gold chains running from the middle section and around her toned midriff. Thin strips of black material and further gold chains also ran over her shoulders and additional ones dangled down in front of her smooth thighs.

Bruna also added several items of gold jewelry to accompany the lingerie. She completed the look with neon green fingernails as a contrast to her stunning outfit.

Her golden locks were styled in gentle waves and parted in the middle. As she posed with her head tilted slightly to the side, her hair cascaded down over one shoulder as she pouted at her intended audience.

She appeared to be leaning up against a wall or door frame as she rested one bent arm against it. Her other hand settled against her flat stomach.

Combina Studios were also tagged in the photograph, indicating who was responsible for the captivating snap.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already racked up 63,000 likes and more than 600 comments from her impressed fanbase.

“WOW! Sooooo Beautiful!” one follower exclaimed.

“You’re so hot,” another fan insisted.

“Lost in them eyesss,” a user revealed.

While the caption may have referenced a song, another supporter insisted that Bruna was simply “killing it.”

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words as a way to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular ones used were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, the kissing one also got a lot of attention as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna shared another tantalizing snap earlier in the day. In that update, she wore a camo-print crop top that tied up in the front. She teamed this with a pair of white briefs. As she leaned back on a deck chair, it was obvious that the model was braless under her skimpy outfit.