Niece Waidhofer Shares Sexy Santa Video As She Decorates Her Christmas Tree In Gold: ‘No Man Can Gild Me’

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer recently shared a tantalizing video of herself in a sexy Santa costume, much to the delight of her 2.4 million followers. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 21, showed the celebrity adjusting the gold decorations on her Christmas tree.

She revealed that even though she had chosen gold as the decorating choice this year, no man could actually gild her, which was a reference to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The actual quote is by the Witch-king of Angmar: “You fool, no man can kill me!” However, Niece had obviously changed the words around to suit her gold-themed Christmas.

Niece wore a red corset and matching skirt with white fur trim. The item of clothing was much too short for her, though, and her pert derriere was on display because of this.

She teamed this with a garter belt attached to thigh-high stockings. Over these, she wore black leather boots. She completed the look with a white Santa hat over the top of her long dark hair.

During the clip, Niece stood in front of a gorgeous tree and adjusted some of the decorations as the camera panned up from behind her. As the camera continued to rise, the mask of the Witch-king was revealed as the topper.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the clip. Within seven hours, the video had already gathered an impressive 247,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments.

“Best Christmas Star ever,” a fan declared regarding the terrifying black Witch-king mask that topped the tree instead of a star or an angel.

And, as to be expected with the Lord of the Rings-theme, there were plenty of those who commented regarding a certain gold ring.

“One ring will rule them all,” another user stated.

For many others, though, it wasn’t so much about the Middle-earth references but about the model herself.

“Prettiest elf ever,” one follower wrote.

“Extremely Beautiful and incredibly sexy,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her fans added emoji rather than words as they sought to show how they felt about the update. Needless to say, the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones got a serious workout in the comments section, as did the peach emoji.

Niece often shares scantily clad images to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an update shared earlier in the day also showed the model in red. However, this time it was a lingerie set that featured black lace edging rather than white fur.