Singer JoJo Wears Lingerie On The Beach And Gets Down In The Sand For Stunning Moonlit Photo

The full moon looked exceptionally bright in JoJo's seaside snap.

JoJo got some fresh air while rocking revealing intimate apparel for a beach outing.

On Monday evening, the “Too Little Too Late” singer shared a new Instagram photo of herself wearing very little. She was clad in a black lingerie set that showcased her ample chest, pert posterior, and taut stomach. Her bra featured molded underwire cups that enhanced the shape of her round upper assets. The supportive pieces were covered with exquisite floral lace that gave the garment an air of romance. The brasserie’s wings were crafted out of opaque fabric with a satiny sheen.

JoJo’s panties were solely constructed out of the delicate, semi-sheer lace. They featured scallop detailing around the leg openings. The back was a cheeky style that left little of her peachy derrière to the imagination.

She accessorized her undergarments with a pair of oversize silver hoop earrings with a textured appearance. Her dyed pink hair was styled in soft waves with a dramatic deep side part. The right side of her thick mane was arranged so that it cascaded down her back to graze the top of her underwear’s waistband.

JoJo sat on a beach with her knees bent and raised in front of her. The pose spotlighted her toned calves and thighs. Her bare toes were partially buried in wet sand, and some of the muddy substance clung to the tops of her feet. She appeared to dust her hands off while leaning forward and placing her arms between her knees. Her right side was to the camera, and she turned to gaze at her photographer with her mouth slightly open.

It was nighttime when her photo was snapped, but her body was seemingly illuminated by the camera’s flash. There was also a brilliant white light in the clear purple sky above JoJo. It was reflected in the glittering ocean below.

JoJo revealed that the heavenly body shining so brightly above her own divine form was the Earth’s celestial satellite by sharing the full moon face emoji in her caption. Her pic attracted a lot of attention from her online audience, who left scores of messages in the comments section. One fan suggested that she looked like she was “moon bathing,” while others compared her to a mythological sea creature.

“You look like a gorgeous mermaid,” read one comment.

“You’re just gonna sit there and tell me that this is not a mermaid/siren,” another admirer wrote.

It’s not unusual to see JoJo rocking lingerie on her Instagram page, but she usually wears it indoors. The recording artist is an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand, and her fans always love seeing her modeling looks from the label. In one recent post, she rocked a green bra and panty set and reminded her fans that December is her birthday month.