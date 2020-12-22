Kinsey Wolanski Does A Back Flip In A Thong On Dubai Beach In Action-Packed Video

Kinsey performed a number of different stunts in her collection of footage.

Kinsey Wolanski wowed her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 21, with a video that showcased her incredible athletic skills and her fantastic hourglass figure.

The model shared a collection of clips that showed her performing an array of sporty stunts. In a few of the hot action shots, she rocked revealing swimwear. However, she kicked things off by wearing skintight leggings while she caught a football, kicked a soccer ball, and executed a front handspring with the latter in her hands.

Kinsey got in a pool to prove that she’s an excellent swimmer. She flipped underwater to change direction and smoothly glided by the camera. Her swimming attire was a black one-piece bathing suit with strappy detailing on the back and a cheeky cut that displayed her peachy posterior to perfection. Up next, she was shown completely covered up in motocross gear. The influencer hopped on a dirt bike and did donuts in the sand.

For the subsequent clip, Kinsey was filmed inside a gym with a specialized spring floor used by gymnasts to gain height when performing tumbling routines. She demonstrated her own gymnastics skills by doing a back handspring and flip combo. She kept her busty chest from bouncing around too much by rocking an outfit that included a snug-fitting black crop top and a pair of leggings.

After proving that she can hit a baseball and snowboard, Kinsey performed the trick that she chose to feature as her video’s thumbnail. The shot was filmed during her recent trip to Dubai, and it included the city’s skyline in the background. She was on a beach, and she was dressed appropriately for the setting in a black thong bikini and white tied-up top. Her blond hair was pulled back in a practical ponytail. Her ensemble was similar to one that she was pictured wearing in a set of photos taken in the same location. However, she sported a brown shirt over her booty-baring bikini in the alluring images.

In the video, Kinsey performed a perfect back flip with plenty of height. She gave the camera a big grin after landing solidly on her bare feet in the deep sand.

Her display of her physical prowess didn’t end there — viewers were treated to a shot of the model diving down in the sand to dig a volleyball, followed by footage of her riding a wave on a surfboard while rocking a wetsuit with a thong back. For her final stunt, she rode a horse around a barrel course.

Kinsey’s online audience gave her display of skill, coordination, strength, and skin rave reviews.

“You are the complete package with a killer bod thrown in!” wrote one fan.

“She can do everything and she’s sexy AF,” another admirer added.

However, Kinsey confessed that there’s one sport that she’s still trying to master in response to an Instagrammer who asked if there’s anything she can’t do.

“Not that good at basketball but I’m trying,” she wrote.