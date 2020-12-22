Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Flaunts Underboob In Sheer Black Corset-Style Jumpsuit: ‘See-Through But Still Classy’

Instagram model and brand ambassador Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa wowed her 12.7 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 21, showed the celebrity wearing a sheer bodysuit that highlighted her every curve.

In the caption, she noted that the ensemble was a FashionNova and Megan Thee Stallion creation. She also commented that she couldn’t respond presently because she was busy doing “hot girl” stuff, which was in direct reference to a song by Stallion.

The unique jumpsuit was nearly entirely sheer and showed off some of Jailyne’s underboob while she posed. Only the cups over her chest and the briefs were not see-through. The black material clung to her form and helped draw attention to her hourglass figure. Boning ran down the front of the outfit, which gave the outfit a definite corset vibe.

Sharing two snaps, the first one saw Jailyne sitting in the corner junction of a brick wall. One hand held onto a black wrought iron rail as she held open a puffy white jacket which she wore over the top of her jumpsuit. As she did so, her dark locks tumbled down over one shoulder. She completed the look with a pair of fluffy white boots to keep her feet warm.

The second snap was similar to the first, only this time she looked away from the camera.

Jailyne’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within nine hours, the photo had already racked up a whopping 148,000 likes and close to 700 comments from her legions of fans.

“Beautiful pictures,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Looking gorgeous,” another fan remarked.

“Amazing hotness and boldness very hot,” a user gushed.

“I love that outfit!” a fourth person declared, also using a row of emoji for further emphasis regarding their statement.

In fact, many of her followers decided to forego words and use emoji instead as they rushed in to share their thoughts. By far, the most popular ones used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and various heart ones. However, the drooling and bomb emoji also saw some serious attention as well.

Jailyne often flaunts her hourglass figure when sharing content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week the celebrity showed off her killer curves while wearing a white bikini and riding a bike. As to be expected, as soon as the update went live there was a flurry of activity by her avid admirers as they rushed to the comments section.