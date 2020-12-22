Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Elena Dreams Of Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 22, tease that Devon ends up being the subject of Elena’s daydream after a chance encounter. Elsewhere, Kevin and Chloe find themselves embroiled in a mystery that involves Gloria.

Not so long after having his fortune stolen and recovered via an intercontinental game of cat and mouse, Devon (Bryton James) once again finds himself in a position where he must act to protect his interests, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems like Devon’s upcoming issues may have something to do with whatever Gloria (Judith Chapman) is involved in, and it’s all also connected to Newman Enterprises. This is one secret that is sure to unravel with many twists and turns in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is a new father, and he has been able to stay out of trouble for a remarkable length of time, considering his checkered past. However, while he and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) pack their bags to leave the Chancellor mansion and move into their own space, Kevin happens to find a jump drive in a box. At first, he thinks maybe it’s Chance’s (Donny Boaz). However, Chloe later lies and says it’s Esther’s (Kate Linder).

Sonja Flemming / CBS

When Kevin later takes a peek at the information stored on the drive, he’s shocked to see Gloria’s photo on it, along with a lot of information about corporate espionage. It sure looks like Gloria is somehow helping siphon money away from Newman Enterprises. The cash appears to have ended up in an offshore bank account, and the evidence points to something big going on with Kevin’s mom. Even though they have a newborn, it looks like Kevin and Chloe’s life is about to get a lot more complicated.

Finally, not too long ago, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) found herself torn between two men. The fact that she ended up having a one-night stand with Devon’s (Bryton James) cousin, Nate (Sean Dominic), ended her relationship with Devon. Nate and Elena will enjoy some coffee on the patio at Crimson Lights when Devon comes in, which is awkward.

After Devon steps away, Elena indulges in a daydream, and Nate certainly isn’t the man she kissed under the mistletoe. She dreamed of locking lips and making traditions with Devon. At the same time, Devon also daydreamed about Elena. However, he also remembers how she managed to break his heart by sleeping with Nate, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll get over that any time soon.