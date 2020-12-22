Qimmah Russo Spreads Legs While Sitting On Bar Stool In Skimpy Black Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo published a tantalizing update that impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers. The post, which went live on Monday, December 21, showed the celebrity sitting on a bar stool as she flaunted her enviable muscles while wearing a skimpy bikini.

In the caption, she declared that she was “stepping over” things that used to trip her up. She then went on to wish her supporters well on the first day of the working week.

Qimmah wore a teeny black bikini that featured a ruffled gathered section at the base of each triangular cup. The shoestring straps tied up around her neck in a halter-style and the top plunged down low in the front, highlighting the celebrity’s ample cleavage as she sat atop a white bar stool.

The matching briefs sat high over her toned hips as she spread her legs and rested her hands on top of the baseball cap that she wore. Underneath the hat, her short dark curls could be seen.

Several shots were shared with Qimmah’s Instagram account. A variety of poses saw the celebrity flaunting her washboard abs as well as her muscular thighs and arms as she sat in front of a deserted bar area. In a couple of the shots, she also leaned backward and supported her weight on the chair behind, further highlighting her chiseled abs.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within six hours, the set had already scored close to 41,000 likes and more than 460 comments from her dedicated admirers.

“Now this is a woman,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“The sign in the background says it all,” one follower wrote in reference to a pink neon sign that stated, “Babe you look so cool.”

“This is awesome,” another user remarked.

“Beautiful pic,” a fourth person wrote, also using the muscly emoji for added effect to their statement.

Many of Qimmah’s followers also decided to use emoji rather than words when it came to conveying how they felt about the set. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and the red heart emoji. However, as often happens with the fitness guru’s updates, the muscly arm was also prominently on display as well.

While Qimmah is well-known for her fitness updates, she also likes to change things up a bit with fashion snaps as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she rocked a pale gray mini dress that showed off her chiseled physique. Needless to say, her fans were suitably impressed.