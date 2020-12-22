Trump Ally Pat Robertson Turns On The President, Says He’s Stuck In ‘Alternate Reality’ With Election Claims

Pat Robertson appears to have turned on Donald Trump, with the televangelist saying this week that the president is stuck living in an “alternate reality” with his unfounded claims of election fraud.

As IJR reported, Robertson addressed Trump’s continued claims of election fraud during Monday’s episode of The 700 Club, urging him to move on from the unfounded allegations before adding his own speculation that Biden will not remain in power.

“I think it’s all over. I think the Electoral College has spoken,” Robertson said, adding, “And I don’t the Supreme Court is going to move in to do anything. And I think we’re going to see a President Biden. And I also think we’ll be seeing a Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden.”

The televangelist went on to say that Trump has crafted a reality where his unfounded allegations have become real.

“With all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality,” he said. “He really does. People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.’ No, he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth.”

Robertson went on to point out the claims from Inauguration Day in 2017, when Trump’s team claimed that he had attracted the biggest crowd in history despite no evidence to back that up, and images showing that his was clearly smaller than the crowds drawn by Barack Obama.

Robertson had been a strong ally of Trump, even saying in 2017 that his victory was “God anointed” and that those who opposed him were opposing God.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

But a number of those close to Trump have broke with him on the allegations that his victory was stolen. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly acknowledged for the first time that Trump had lost the race.

“The electoral college has spoken,” McConnell said during remarks on the U.S. Senate floor, via CNN. “Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

Despite the loss of some allies and a number of lost legal cases, Trump and his legal team have vowed to continue fighting the results of the 2020 presidential election. As The Inquisitr reported, his campaign filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to overturn a series of state court decisions in Pennsylvania regarding mail-in voting. If successful, the suit would invalidate the results there and allow the state legislature to pick its own group of electors who could select Trump.