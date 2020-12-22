Laurence Bédard Smolders In See-Through Bodysuit

Laurence Bédard gave her nearly 3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, December 21, with her most recent share. The Canadian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to post a photo in which she smoldered in a see-through ensemble that displayed her curves in all their glory.

The photo captured Bédard sitting on a bed as she faced the camera. She took one hand to her mouth as she looked at the camera with fierce eyes and lips pressed together. She placed the other hand on the mattress, using it for support as she leaned to the side.

Bédard rocked an all black outfit for a classic look. She had on a bodysuit made from a see-through material from the chest down. It included a solid bodice that clung to her busty chest, showing off her ample cleavage. She wore a matching skirt that rose up high, highlighting her slender midriff. The garment was equally see-through, though it had a solid back panel that covered her booty.

Bédard wore her reddish brown hair parted on the side and styled in a short bob.

In the caption, Bédard revealed that her post was an ad for Pretty Little Thing, a popular retailer she often promotes in her social media. She detailed that her outfit was from the brand’s collection in partnership with Lil’ Kim.

The post was a hit with her fans. Within five hours of going live, it has received more than 32,500 likes and upwards of 270 comments. They flocked to the comments section to engage with Bédard and to express their admiration for her beauty and style.

“Now that what I call beautiful and absolutely [100]% stunning,” one admirer raved, using the emoji in place of the number.

“Would love to see you standing in that dress with the high heals you are wearing mmmm….. You steal my heart again and again and again,” gushed another one of her fans.

“Mmmm lovely picture again Lolo love it,” a third follower chimed in.

“Omg…. Literally THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD!!!!” added a fourth admirer.

Bédard is well known among her fans for combining fashion and sex appeal in her posts. Over the weekend, she posted a monochromatic three-part series that saw her rocking a two-piece lingerie set, which she paired with a flowy coverup that added some movement to the slideshow, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. The bra was made from lace with flower designs and an underwire cup. The lower half matched the top and rose up above her belly button.