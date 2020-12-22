Niece Waidhofer Shares Racy Lingerie Update While Wearing Red Velvet And Animal Ears: ‘Still No Nudes’

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer delighted her 2.4 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Monday, December 21, saw the celebrity wearing some revealing underwear as she reclined on a bed.

In the caption, she announced that the image was cropped and that she would not be sharing any nudes — even with the uncropped photo.

Niece wore a red velvet underwire bra that featured black lace around the inner edges of the cups. The clothing plunged down dramatically in the front as the model rested on her side and this meant that plenty of her ample cleavage was on display.

One arm supported her weight as she looked toward the camera, a dainty smile gracing her lips. The other arm rested over her stomach but could not be seen due to the position of her hips and thighs. A thin black strap from a garter belt could be seen and it was attached to the top of a matching stocking.

Niece also wore a pair of red fur ears on top of her head. A small bow in a matching shade was positioned over one of the ears as her dark locks fell around her pretty face.

In the background, a sparkly cushion in a dark shade of gray could be seen. It contrasted nicely against the pale linen of the bed on which the celebrity reclined.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took a day for the pic to rack up more than 96,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments from her legions of fans.

“Wow fantastic and sexy,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“You little devil you,” a fan wrote.

“Gorgeous hot and sexy,” another user stated.

“I think I love you,” a fourth person joked, also adding the cheesy grim emoji to further emphasize this fact.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words as a way to express their feelings about the image. The most often used ones were the fire, heart-eyes, and the red heart ones. However, the kissing emoji also showed up frequently in the comments section as well.

Niece often teases her fans when it comes to content on her social media account. While she may not share nudes, she often comes close to it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently went topless in an update. However, the Instagram sensation covered up with a perfectly positioned scarf around her neck.