Jessica Killings Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Dress

Jessica Killings wowed her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 21, in her latest share. The American model and fitness aficionado took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a hot new photo that saw her dressed in a glamorous outfit that showed off her busty figure, much to the delight of her admirers.

She was photographed in an elegant, spacious setting as she rested her arm against a gray wall. Killings faced the camera, kicking her hips to one side while holding a bottle of Mezcal.

Killings tilted her head slightly back, glancing into the lens with squinty eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. She wore her chocolate-colored hair partially pulled up in a high ponytail that fell to the sides in soft waves.

Killings sizzled in a black dress that clung to her body, outlining her hourglass shape. It featured a plunging neckline that dipped to her stomach, flaunting plenty of her chest and cleavage.

In the caption, Killings revealed that she was posting for “Mezcal Monday,” indicating that the photo was an ad for El Silencio.

Killings also teased her fans, asking them if they wanted to have a “date night in,” joking that any other type of get-together was not an option.

The post has garnered more than 9,000 likes and over 280 comments within the first two hours, showing that her fans enjoyed the post. They flocked to the comments section to praise Killing’s outfit and beauty, and also to interact with her caption.

“I’ll take mine on the rocks w lime and salt please,” one of her followers chimed in.

“Omg yes I’m in!!!” replied another user, including a heart-eyes emoji and a laughing emoji after the words.

“If I was Prince Akeem of Zamunda you would be the reason I Come To America,” teased a third user, referring to Eddie Murphy’s character in the 1988 movie Coming to America.

“Oh damn, i’ll have what you’re having, of course when i’m not pregnant anymore,” raved a fourth admirer.

Killings is best known for her fitness-related posts that feature her in workout sets. However, she occasionally stuns her followers with photos of herself in more sexy ensembles, including underwear. That is what she did last week she posted a photo of herself clad in a completely see-through lingerie that left almost nothing to the imagination, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. It included a crop top with short sleeves and booty shorts crafted out of a pink material.