Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Flawless Figure And A Little Underboob In Stunning Green Swimsuit

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura impressed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 21, saw the model flaunting a little underboob as she posed in a uniquely-styled bathing suit.

Yovanna wore a stunning one-piece in a shade of vivid green. The straps crossed in front of her neck before plunging down to her sides and joining with the high-waisted briefs. This meant that her flat stomach was on display and, as she posed, so was a little underboob.

Six snaps were shared in the celebrity’s update. The first showed her posing with her legs spread as she sat on the decking in front of an inground pool. One hand supported her weight and the other pushed her long dark locks back from her face as she gave the hint of a smile for her intended audience.

Another photo showed the model smiling broadly, her hand now resting down by her side. As a result of this, her brunette hair framed her face and tumbled down over her shoulders.

While the majority of the photographs featured Yovanna, one was a view of the surrounding landscape. A chain-wire fence with several locks was also a feature. However, for most of her supporters, it was the swimwear shots that mattered the most.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 22 hours, the set had already racked up a whopping 99,800 likes and more than 600 comments from her dedicated admirers.

In the caption, Yovanna had stated that she didn’t know what to say, according to a Google translation. However, her fans had plenty of ideas.

“Say cheese,” a follower wrote in the comments section.

“Don’t say anything,” another fan remarked.

Others were more interested in commenting on Yovanna’s outfit as well as her general appearance.

“Beautiful bathing suit Babe, love the green,” one user stated.

“That smile tho,” a fourth person wrote, adding the okay emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to forego words and use emoji instead as a way in which to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular one used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also got a serious workout in the comments section as well.

Yovanna often shares smoldering fashion updates when choosing content for her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a classy — albeit pantsless — black-and-white snap of herself walking a dog. As to be expected, her fans had plenty to say about the alluring snap.