Donald Trump Supporter Reportedly Charged With Voter Fraud After Stealing Deceased Mother’s Identity

American attorney Norm Eisen on Monday circulated a statement on Twitter reportedly issued by Pennsylvania’s Delaware Country District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, which outlines charges against a supporter of Donald Trump for alleged voter fraud using his deceased mother’s name.

Bruce Bartman, a 70-year-old man from Marple Township, is accused of “intentionally and willfully” violating the county’s election laws by registered two deceased people as voters and registering one — his mother — for an absentee ballot.

“Mr. Bartman said that he cast a vote in the name of his deceased mother for President Donald J. Trump,” the statement read.

According to NBC News, Bartman is a registered Republican and attempted to register both his deceased mother and deceased mother-in-law as GOP voters. Bartman allegedly used the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s online Voter Registration portal to commit his purported crimes.

Bartman is facing two felony counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Samuel Stretton, Bartman’s lawyer, claims that his client is taking full responsibility for his crimes and is planning to cooperate with law enforcement

“In his political frustration, he chose to do something stupid. And for that he is very sorry.”

Stollsteimer made a point to note that the case is isolated and doesn’t appear to be part of a larger pattern of voter fraud.

“First, this is the only known case of a ‘dead person’ voting in our county, conspiracy theories notwithstanding. Further, the prompt prosecution of this case shows that law enforcement will continue to uphold our election laws whenever presented with actual evidence of fraud and that we will continue to investigate every allegation that comes our way.”

Stollsteimer also pointed to “human history,” which he said makes evident that people will always try to “cheat any system.” Nevertheless, he warned that Bartman’s use of the online voter registration for fraud should be taken seriously by state lawmakers.

Angelo Merendino / Getty Images

The news comes as Trump continues to make allegations of widespread voter fraud that have thus far been unsubstantiated. As The Inquisitr reported, some of Trump’s cable news allies are walking back similar claims made on their networks following a legal threat from voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic.

Still, the president’s allies and supporters continue to be wary of voter fraud. Investigative journalist Marcus Baram previously noted that some Trump supporters on Parler were floating the idea of boycotting the crucial Georgia runoffs elections due to possible interference. The runoffs will determine with the Republican Party maintains control of the Senate.