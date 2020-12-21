Iggy Azalea Teases A Peek At Her Voluptuous Cleavage As She Goes Braless Underneath An Open Blazer

Iggy Azalea gave her 14.1 million Instagram followers to talk about on Monday night when she steamed things up with a smoking hot new share. The rapper took to her account less than an hour ago to upload the sizzling snap that has quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The 30-year-old looked stunning and chic as she worked the camera in a coordinated black suit. The look included an oversized blazer with long, baggy sleeves and square shoulders that gave the piece a dramatic vibe. She took things to the next level by leaving the jacket completely open, revealing her decision to ditch not only a shirt but also a bra underneath, flashing an insane amount of her voluptuous cleavage as a result.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of black pleated slacks. They appeared to have a wide-leg cut, as they fell loosely over Iggy’s curvy hips and lean legs. The bottoms also had a high-rise waistband with gold hardware that sat just underneath her navel, drawing attention to her flat tummy, tiny waist, and abs.

The mother-of-one posed in the corner of a room against two blank white walls, ensuring that there was nothing to take attention away from her jaw-dropping display. She rested one hand in the pocket of her slacks while using the other to combat the threat of a wardrobe malfunction by keeping her blazer from falling open too far as she posed.

She gave her ensemble some additional bling with a stack of dainty gold necklaces, one of which had a nameplate pendant that spelled out her son Onyx’s name in an Olde English font. Iggy also slicked her platinum tresses back into a sleek low bun, ensuring that her locks would not hide her striking features and stunning beauty.

It wasn’t long before fans of the “Fancy” songstress began showering the newest addition to her Instagram feed with love. It has amassed more than 114,000 likes after just one hour of hitting Iggy’s feed, as well as hundreds of compliments for her eye-popping look.

“Omg yass queen,” one person wrote.

“This outfit is wonderful,” praised another fan.

“You are perfect sis,” a third follower remarked.

“A flawless beauty,” added a fourth admirer.

Before showing off her business casual style, Iggy stunned her followers with an even racier look. In a post shared to her page on December 11, the celeb looked absolutely incredible as she showcased her insane physique in a set of purple lingerie. Fans went wild for the barely there garb, awarding the post more than 684,000 likes to date.