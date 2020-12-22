Rudy Giuliani Not ‘Sleeping Too Comfortably’ As Voting Machine Companies Threaten Defamation Suit, Pundit Says

Rudy Giuliani may have some sleepless nights as a pair of voting machine and technology companies reportedly consider filing lawsuits over unfounded allegations of fraud from many on the right.

Many of Donald Trump’s allies on the right have made insinuations that the companies may have been part of a larger plot to steal the election from the president. The companies — digital security system provider Smartmatic and balloting machine company Dominion Voting Systems — are reportedly considering defamation lawsuits against those spreading the conspiracy theories, leading a number of right-wing outlets to air retractions on some of their reporting.

As Ray Hartmann wrote in an op-ed for Raw Story, some of those closest to the president may be included on legal action if the organizations were to follow through on the alleged threats. He noted that Giuliani and fellow lawyer Sidney Powell have been active in forwarding the conspiracy theories, including an allegation that some software had been created on the orders of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and that some machines improperly switched votes to Biden.

As Hartmann wrote, it was telling that Giuliani and other lawyers made these statements in press appearances but never in court.

“While the pair has repeatedly advanced such claims in the media, they have not included claims of fraud in their numerous court challenges. Legal watchers say this is because, as attorneys, they can be sanctioned for making baseless claims before a judge,” he wrote.

“In any event, Rudy and the Kraken slayer lady might not be sleeping too comfortably on their My Pillows for a while.”

The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems has spoken out against the allegations from Giuliani and others. During a hearing of Michigan lawmakers to discuss the company’s equipment, John Poulos said the allegations were “dangerous.”

“The disinformation campaign waged against Dominion defies facts or logic,” he said, via Bridge Michigan. “To date, no one has produced credible evidence of fraud or vote switching on Dominion Systems because these things simply did not occur.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Despite the threats, Trump and some of his allies have continued to make unfounded statements that the victory had been stolen from him and Giuliani has vowed to continue fighting the results. As The Inquisitr reported, his campaign filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to overturn a series of decisions from Pennsylvania courts regarding mail-in ballots. If successful, the effort would overturn the results and allow the state legislature to pick its own slate of electors who could theoretically select Trump as president.