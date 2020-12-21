Bruna Rangel Lima Is Braless Under Skimpy Camo Crop Top

Instagram model Bruna Rangel teased her 4.2 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Monday, December 21, featured the celebrity wearing skimpy attire as she sat on a deck chair out in the sunshine.

In the caption, she declared that she needed a “vacay.” She then went on to ask her fans where they think she should take a trip to next. As to be expected, her supporters quickly dived into the comments section in order to voice their opinion on the celebrity’s latest update.

Bruna wore a faded camo crop top that was held together with a tie in the middle. Because of this feature, it was apparent that the celebrity had gone braless beneath the top. This was even more obvious thanks to the fact that she also reclined backward, supporting her weight on her hands behind her and thrusting her chest forward.

She teamed this with a scanty white thong. The thin straps sat high over her toned hips and complimented her tanned skin. As she posed, Bruna bent one leg and parted her legs slightly as she gave a smoldering look toward the camera lens.

Her golden locks were straightened and parted in the middle. Her hair cascaded down her back and the sun’s rays bounced off her tresses, adding a further allure to the snap.

As soon as Bruna posted the update, her followers quickly responded. Within 20 hours, the photo had already racked up 92,700 likes and more than 800 comments from her eager admirers.

While some fans gave vacation suggestions, others were more concerned about the model’s health in the middle of the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“Just stay home this virus is dangerous,” one follower insisted.

Others were more interested in Bruna’s smoking hot body.

“So gorgeous,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“HHHHHHHHHHHOOOOOOOTTTTTTT,” another user exclaimed excitedly in all-caps.

“So Beautiful and so Sweet,” a fourth person wrote, adding a kissing emoji followed by a string of sparkling red hearts to the end of their remark.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. Most often used were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, the drooling emoji also got some serious attention as well.

Bruna often shares tantalizing images to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her pert derriere to her fans. In that snap, she wore a white thong bikini that helped to highlight her every curve as she posed outside. While the day provided plenty of sunshine, Bruna protected her skin by standing beneath a bright blue umbrella.