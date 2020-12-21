Natalie Roush Leaves Little To The Imagination In Emerald Lingerie

Natalie Roush gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to help them start their week in high spirits. The American model and influencer shared a series of snapshots of herself rocking a scanty lingerie set that did a whole lot more showing than covering, and her fans were quick to share their delight.

All three photos captured Roush in front of a blank wall as she sat on a white surface featuring different Christmas presents all around her.

She was dressed in a two-piece set made from an emerald fabric. The bra featured see-through cups with a lace design that censored her chest. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with a similar design on the front. Roush also wore a garter belt around her waist.

She wore her brown hair swept over to one side and styled in natural strands that she pulled over one shoulder. Roush completed her look with a festive manicure, with most nails painted red and one single on each hand in white with green details.

Roush paired the pictures with an interactive caption, asking her followers if they are ready for Christmas.

She also shared that Instagram has been cracking down on her content as of late and invited them to follow her backup account.

The post was a quick hit with her fanbase. In the first two hours, it has already attracted more than 31,500 likes and upwards of 285 comments. Many of her followers took to the comments section to remark on Roush’s sex appeal and to praise her beauty. Many others used the space to engage with her caption.

“I hope you’re aware, the green lingerie is really beautiful on you [three heart-eyes emoji], beautiful nails btw,” one fan wrote.

“wooooww the green lingerie really makes you look extra especially,” replied another user.

“Dream girl [heart-eyes emoji] gorgeous and a gamer, how can you go wrong lol. And she drives a stick,” a third admirer gushed.

“More lectures with professor natalie [two laughing emoji] And OMG absolutely beautiful you look,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Roush has been embracing the holiday spirit in her latest Instagram posts. Last week, she took to the social media app to post a smoldering image that showed her sitting on the kitchen floor in front of an oven while wearing almost nothing at all, as The Inquisitr has written. She opted to go topless in the shots, using one hand to cover one side and an oven mitt to block the other. She wore panties with a loose apron.