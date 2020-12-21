Anne-Marie Poses On Her Knees In PVC Pants & Low-Cut Tank Top While In Dubai

British singer Anne-Marie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The BRIT Award-nominated star recently paid Dubai a visit and is using the social media platform to show off some pics that were taken on the trip.

The “Ciao Adios” hitmaker stunned in a black tank top with thin straps. The item of clothing was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She tucked the attire into her high-waisted pants of the same color that were made out of PVC material. Anne-Marie accessorized herself with gold necklaces, bracelets, numerous rings, and dangling earrings. She styled her pink hair in one long plait that was tied up with a big scrunchie. Anne-Marie kept her nails short for the occasion and showed off the tattoos inked on both arms.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to four images within the same upload.

In the first shot, she was captured on her knees on top of a vintage-style bed with decorative sheets and pillows. Anne-Marie crossed her arms out in front of her and gazed down with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, the songstress placed both hands on her upper thigh area and sported a fierce stare to her right, showcasing a hint of her side profile.

In the third frame, she tugged at her long locks and looked directly at the camera lens with her head tilted.

In the fourth and final pic, Anne-Marie continued to stare in front with her plait draping over her shoulder.

For her caption, she described Dubai as “beautiful” and expressed that she performed her first and last socially distanced real-life show of 2020 during her stay.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 325,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“You sounded amazing!! Hopefully we can be back next year,” one user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful Marie,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Seriously. Can I please have some of your beauty? Pleaseeeeee,” remarked a third fan.

“I am dying right now from the gorgeousness,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Anne-Marie shared a number of snapshots of herself enjoying a boat ride while in the country. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer wowed in a green swimsuit. She went barefoot and wrapped herself up in a white shirt, which she left to hang off both her shoulders. Anne-Marie accessorized with a multicolored necklace, a gold watch, rings, and small dangling earrings and tied her plaited hair up.