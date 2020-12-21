Corinna Kopf Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lingerie In Tantalizing Bedroom Snaps

On Monday, December 21, American social media sensation Corinna Kopf uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 5.1 million followers to enjoy.

In the pictures, the Twitch streamer struck a variety of provocative poses on an unmade bed with numerous pillows. She showed off her fantastic figure in skimpy lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a plunging black bra and matching underwear. The risque ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of oversized clear frame glasses, sparkling earrings, a delicate bracelet, and her signature silver watch.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her hair down in a deep middle part and sported a chic manicure.

The first image, which was taken at a high angle, showed the 25-year-old kneeling with her legs spread. She placed one of her hands on the sheet, as she touched the side of her head.

For the following photo, the YouTuber leaned to the left and used her hand to prop herself up. She held on to a cow plush and focused on the camera lens with a silly expression on her face.

Corinna had removed her glasses for the final shot. She brought her hands together and looked off into the distance, smiling sweetly.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 600,000 likes. Quite a few of Corinna’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“SO HOT,” wrote one fan.

“@corinnakopf your [sic] so beautiful,” remarked a different devotee, adding both a crying face and a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“[H]ow is it possible to be this pretty,” remarked another admirer, along with a sad face emoji.

“[Y]ou’re perfect my god,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Corinna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, earlier this month she uploaded a picture on her 25th birthday, in which she wore red lingerie and a matching robe. That photo has been liked over 1.2 million times since it was shared.