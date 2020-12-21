Camila Bernal Puts Plenty Of Sideboob And Booty On Display While Holidaying In Dubai

Instagram model Camila Bernal teased her 1.4 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 21, saw the celebrity sporting an animal print thong bikini while holidaying in Dubai.

In the caption, she revealed that she was not only having a good time while on vacation but was misbehaving, according to a Google translation. The geotag also revealed that she was staying at the Burj Al Arab hotel.

Camila wore what appeared to be a halterneck bikini top that featured two straps on each side that joined from the cups to the clip at the back. The top half was in an animal print pattern and the lower section was plain black in color. Because of the straps and the way in which the cups cut away dramatically, plenty of Camila’s sideboob was on display as she stood on a boat and looked back over her shoulder.

The matching briefs featured shoestring double straps that sat high over her curvaceous hips. The thong-back detail also meant that plenty of the model’s ample booty was prominently on display as Camila rested her hands on her thighs.

She completed the look with a black leather bucket hat, large sunglasses, and a pair of hoop earrings. Her golden locks were straightened and cascaded down her back and blowing gently in a slight breeze.

A boat could be seen well off into the distance and, on the righthand side of the snap was a city skyline in front of the vast blue sky.

Camila’s followers eagerly responded after she posted the image. Within six hours, the update had already amassed an impressive 20,400 likes and 220 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Perfectly beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Slayyyy Cami,” a fan eagerly declared.

“You’re like [a] diamond covered with gold baby,” another user insisted.

One person insisted that Camila was a “mermaid,” also adding a string of various emoji to the end of their comment for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones, which seemed to perfectly capture the thoughts of her admirers.

Camila has been sharing plenty of varied updates from her time abroad of late. However, this is not the first time that she has shared snaps while wearing this particular bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently she posed on all fours while wearing the two-piece bathing suit. In the caption, she declared that she should be her fans’ “best view.” As to be expected, her supporters quickly rushed in to agree with the statement.