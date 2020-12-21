Yaslen Clemente Drops To Her Knees While Wearing Nothing But A Thong

Yaslen Clemente gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, December 21, with a hot new update. The Cuban-American beauty took to the platform to post a jaw-dropping image in which she was seen kneeling in the sand while rocking nothing but a pair of thong bottoms that left little to the imagination.

Clemente was photographed on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico, according to the geotag, as she sat back against her heels. The picture was taken at sunset, with lavender and pink streaks painted the late-afternoon sky and calm ocean waters that filled the background.

She had her back to the camera, putting her round booty front and center. Clemente wore white bikini bottoms with a ruched triangle thong back that barred her tight glutes. It included spaghetti straps that tied into bows, which Clemente pulled up high, baring her curvy hips.

Clemente opted to go topless in the shot, using her arm to censor the shot while still showing off plenty of skin.

Clemente used the caption space to wish her followers a good day and start of the week and included an inspiring message about growing “through what you go through.” She also revealed that her suit was by Bikinis by Yas, her own brand of beachwear.

Her fans didn’t need a whole lot of time to start sharing their reactions to the post. Within six hours, it has garnered more than 46,100 likes and upwards of 370 comments. They took to the comments section to praise Clemente’s beauty and body while sharing their overall admiration for her.

“Favorite picture of you… ever [heart-eyes emoji] so so beautiful,” one used gushed.

“Welcome to my home, Los Cabos, Mexico is a wonderful place to stay [red heart] great photo by the way,” raved another one of her fans.

“God rlly has his favorites.. doesn’t he,” added a third admirer.

“NOT EVEN THE LANDSCAPE IN THE BACKGROUND MATCHES YOUR IMMENSE BEAUTY [three heart-eyes emoji] YOU ARE SO CUTEEEEEEE,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Clemente is a fitness model and trainer who has managed to attract millions of followers thanks to her engaging and sexy posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a video that captured her in a red two-piece bathing suit that showcased her fit body. It included a classic triangle top with small cups that showcased her cleavage. It had a pair of matching bottoms with medium straps that she wore high. The clip was shot for Bang Energy.