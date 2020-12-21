Antje Utgaard Strips Down To Her Underwear For ‘Mezcal Monday’

Antje Utgaard thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 21, when she gave them a good reason to start their week on the right foot. The American Playboy model took to the app to post a smoldering snapshot of herself enjoying an alcoholic beverage while rocking nothing but underwear, showing off her tantalizing curves.

The photo showed Utgaard sitting on what appeared to be a countertop in an elegant kitchen. As she indicated via the geotag, she was in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when the picture was taken. She sat back against her heels while facing the camera, sticking her tongue out while winking for a playfully sexy expression.

Utgaard placed a black bottle of mezcal in front of her as she raised a glass with one hand.

She rocked a white two-piece underwear set that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. It included a sporty bra with thin straps that went around her neck. It featured a plunging neckline that put her famous cleavage front and center. On her lower body, Utgaard had on a pair of matching bottoms that sat high on the sides, baring her hips. With her free hand, she tugged on one of the straps, pulling it up even higher.

Utgaard wore her light blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves that came to rest on her chest.

In the caption, Utgaard revealed that her post was an ad for El Silencio, declaring that today is “Mezcal Monday.” She also used the occasion to tease her fans, asking them if they wanted a sip.

The post has attracted more than 12,200 likes and over 140 comments within five hours of being published, proving her fans enjoyed what they saw. They flocked to the comments section to shower Utgaard with compliments and emoji, praising her sensuality, beauty and uniqueness.

“Always a sight to be completely engulfed in, because it is the answer to the question: who is the loveliest of them all?” one of her fans raved.

“Beautiful And Unique as Always,” replied another user.

“You’re blessing Minnesota right now thank you!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“I do as long as it is with her, she is absolutely gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji] and sexy,” added a fourth admirer.

Utgaard has been on fire as of late. Late last week, she shared a snippet from her 2021 calendar as she announced it was available for purchase, as The Inquisitr has written. The picture showed her posing with her back to the camera as she stood in front of colorful paintings on a blank backdrop. She had on a lingerie set whose baby pink tone contrasted with her golden complexion. It was made from a see-through material that turned heads.