Donald Trump’s Cable News Allies Are Reportedly Abandoning The President Amid Voter Fraud Claims

As Donald Trump continues to claim widespread fraud in the 2020 election and voting machine companies threaten legal action against networks echoing his accusations, the president’s allies are allegedly walking back their comments.

“Trump’s allies on Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN are running for the hills — airing massive disclaimers saying they have no evidence supporting anything Trump and his allies have been saying,” journalist Seth Abramson tweeted. “Mostly these disclaimers don’t come from the on-air talent — the *cowards* — who spread the lies.”

As reported by Forbes, Fox News and Newsmax both walked back election fraud claims that their networks have covered over the past few days — particularly regarding voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic. According to the publication, the company threatened legal action against Fox News, One America News Network, and Newsmax earlier this month.

“Fox News told its millions of viewers and readers that Smartmatic was founded by [the late Venezuelan President] Hugo Chávez, that its software was designed to fix elections, and that Smartmatic conspired with others to defraud the American people and fix the 2020 U.S. election by changing, inflating, and deleting votes,” Smartmatic’s demand letter to the media company read.

Per CNN, the network later aired a package that debunked the fraud claims made by both hosts and guests on the network. During the first airing of the segment, Lou Dobbs spoke to voting technology expert Eddie Perez, who pushed back on the accusations made by Trump and his team, which were subsequently amplified by the conservative media giant. Notably, Perez said he had not yet seen evidence that Smartmatic software was used to interfere in the election.

Newsmax followed suit and issued a clarification on Monday about claims made on its show regarding Smartmatic and Dominion voting machines. As reported by The Hill, host John Tabacco noted that Smartmatic’s software was not used in any of the battleground states that Trump is contesting as part of his legal battle against the results of the election.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s purported plans to cancel the results of the 2020 election are allegedly making his allies in the White House increasingly alarmed. Elsewhere, some have suggested that his legal campaign centered around voter fraud is primarily to raise money to pay off his debts. According to columnist Amanda Marcotte, Trump’s campaign against the 2020 referendum is not just about raising money but also linked to a genuine attempt to remain in the White House in the face of his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.