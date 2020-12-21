Sierra Skye Snaps A Stunning Mirror Selfie While Posing On The Floor In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Sierra Skye captivated the attention of her 4.1 million Instagram followers today when she shared a sizzling new selfie to her page that saw her showing some serious skin.

The 25-year-old looked ready to head outside and soak up some sun as she posed for the steamy shot in a sexy string bikini from PrettyLittleThing that perfectly suited her bombshell curves. The two-piece boated a trendy pattern in a vibrant pink, red, and orange color scheme that popped against her deep tan, much of which was displayed thanks to the swimwear’s revealing design.

Sierra’s bikini included a classic halter-style top with thin straps that looped tightly around her neck and rib cage, highlighting her toned arms and slender frame. It showed off her bountiful cleavage thanks to the combination of its tiny triangle-style cups and plunging v-neckline, bringing some major heat to her page.

The matching bottoms of her swimsuit was just as risque, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene. It covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her lean legs and shapely thighs well within eyesight. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat at a curved angle on her midsection, drawing attention to her flat tummy and toned abs.

The model showed off her scanty swimwear through the reflection of a large mirror that appeared to be in her bedroom, which was furnished with a plush beige couch covered in several pillows. Sierra rested one arm on its seat cushion behind her while spreading her legs in a suggestive manner. She held her cell phone in her other hand, positioning it directly in front of her head so that only her messy top knot could be seen. Though her face was completely hidden by the move, it ensured that her followers were getting a complete look at her phenomenal physique, likely sending a few hearts racing along the way.

Sierra added a few accessories to her outfit, including a silver chain bracelet and two statement rings. She also wore a dainty diamond navel ring that helped to further highlight her taut midsection.

The eye-popping mirror selfie became a quick hit with the blond bombshell’s followers, who have double-tapped the post more than 24,000 times after less than one hour of it going live to her feed. Dozens also took to the comments section to show the social media star some love.

“What a dream,” one person wrote.

“You are totally magnificent,” praised another fan.

“Extremely beautiful and incredibly sexy,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow what a body,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Sierra recently took her modeling skills to the runway, where she looked hotter than ever in a tiny blue bikini and iridescent butterfly wings. She shared a video of her strut down the catwalk to her Instagram page last night, which has been viewed over 447,000 times since going live. Additionally, the post has racked up more than 77,000 likes and 654 comments in less than a day’s time.