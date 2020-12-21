Kylie Jenner Puts On A Fierce Display Wearing Very Low-Cut Strapless Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The reality star is known for reinventing her image and opted for a simple but saucy ensemble for her most recent post.

Jenner stunned in a brown/gray dress with no straps. The item of clothing was very low-cut and displayed her decolletage, which was left bare. The garment fell down to her ankles but featured a thigh-high slit on the side, showcasing her legs. She teamed the look with black strappy high heels that showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with white polish. Jenner kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with bracelets and small dangling earrings. She styled the majority of her red/auburn hair up and left the front down to frame her face.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was captured close up in front of a plain white wall from the waist-up. She placed both her hands above her hips and tilted her head to the left. Jenner put on a fierce display and gazed up to the side.

In the next slide, the makeup guru was snapped from head-to-toe in the same location. She tilted her head back and put on a large pair of shades that covered her eyes.

For her caption, Jenner informed fans that these pics were taken in her living room.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 4.1 million likes and over 18,700 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 204.8 million followers.

“I am never going to mentally recover from this,” one user wrote.

“the heels, the dress.. everything,” another person shared.

“Damnnn, she’s too bad for the internet,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Damn the vibes in your living room must be immaculate,” a fourth admirer commented.

Jenner’s post caught the attention of many high-profile celebrities, which included Cassie, SZA, and model Winnie Harlow, to name a few.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the influencer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white sweatshirt that featured a graphic print and text across the front. Jenner paired the ensemble with matching joggers and a long coat of the same color. She wore white lace-up sneakers and accessorized with small earrings. Jenner sported her shoulder-length brunette hair down with a middle part for a series of snapshots with Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, 1.