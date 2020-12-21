Paulina Gretzky Slays In A Bikini While Kneeling In The Ocean Water: ‘Taste The Rainbow’

Paulina Gretzky took to Instagram on Monday to tease her 954,000 followers with a sexy bikini snap. The mom of two and fiancee of professional golfer Dustin Johnson just celebrated her birthday, and this new photo shows that the age of 32 looks phenomenal on her.

The geotag for the new snapshot signaled that this was snapped in the Bahamas. Gretzky chose a rainbow-striped crochet bikini for this alluring picture and it suited her incredible physique perfectly.

Gretzky kneeled on her knees in the shallow ocean water. She had her legs spread shoulder-width apart and angled her torso slightly to the side.

The hottie had both of her arms raised to toy with her blond tresses and she wore a pair of sunglasses. The 32-year-old had her lips parted slightly and it appeared that she was looking directly at the photographer from behind the sunglasses.

The bandeau top consisted of horizontal stripes with white both above and below the bright, colorful rows. The garment revealed a touch of Gretzky’s cleavage and matched the tiny bikini bottoms.

The bottoms had the same color combination and they sat extremely low on Gretzky’s midsection. Her rock-hard abs were on full display, and her toned legs looked equally as alluring.

The caption for this post was a short note that was clearly a tribute to the colorful two-piece bathing suit she wore.

Gretzky’s fans immediately started to flood the comments section of this post with appreciative commentary. Nearly 20,000 likes poured in during the first 20 minutes after the blonde bombshell had shared this titillating snapshot, and about 200 people quickly commented as well.

“Omg heart attack,” one fan teasingly responded.

“Hard to believe you have 2 kids!” another noted.

“Prettiest woman ever!” a third user declared.

“Lol killin the game,” someone else teased.

Several people referenced Johnson and suggested that he was a very lucky man. The fire emoji were utilized frequently and a few fans made jokes about the candy Skittles, which come in a similar range of bright hues. The consensus clearly was that Gretzky’s fans thought she looked absolutely incredible in this shot.

It seems that rainbows have been Gretzky’s go-to while embracing her birthday celebrations in the Bahamas. Over the weekend, she wore a stunning and colorful dress with an array of hues in diagonal stripes.

The weekend photo that Gretzky shared received more than 105,000 likes and 1,600 notes. There were quite a few birthday greetings posted, along with numerous references again to Johnson as people made their love for her curvy physique known.