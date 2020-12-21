Hilde Osland Teases Ample Cleavage In Bikini And Partially Unbuttoned Overalls

Instagram sensation Hilde Osland wowed her 3.7 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 21, saw the model flaunting her ample cleavage as she wore a pair of overalls. With one strap unclipped, her pretty floral bikini was also on display.

In the caption, Hilde asked her fans how they were doing. She also revealed that the outfit was from the fashion label BooHoo, for those wanting to know where to purchase the clothing.

Hilde wore a pair of black denim overalls that covered up her baby bump. One strap was left unbuttoned as she posed outside in the sunshine and, because of this, her pale blue bikini was proudly out in the open as well.

The two-piece bathing suit featured a floral pattern as well as crisscrossed lacing between the triangular cups. A ruffle also ran along the inner edge of the halterneck top.

Hilde shared three snaps in today’s Instagram update. The first was a shot from the waist upward. Her blond locks were styled in messy waves that tumbled down around her shoulders as she peered over the tops of her sunglasses.

The second photo was a close-up and Hilde tucked a strand of hair behind her ear as she smiled demurely at her intended audience.

Finally, a full-length image was shared and it was revealed here that the celebrity wore white runners as she stood on a grassy area in front of some tall reeds. Behind that, the blue sky filled the background.

Hilde’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the gorgeous images. Within eight hours, the set had already gathered an impressive 47,800 likes and more than 420 comments from her avid supporters.

“Such a beautiful ray of sunshine!” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Extremely Beautiful,” a fan remarked.

“Gorgeous momma to be!” another user wrote.

“You amaze me with every photo you post with how beautiful you look,” a fourth person gushed, also using some emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, the kissing and red lips emoji also proved to be in demand as well.

With her advancing pregnancy, Hilde has been sharing plenty of baby bump snaps to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she flaunted her expanding belly while wearing a casual underwear set from the Lounge range. As to be expected, her admirers were quick to comment on that update as well.