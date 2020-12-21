‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Goes Topless & Covers Her Chest With A Straw Hat

Camille Kostek gave her 799,000-plus fan a whole lot to talk about with her most recent social media share. The post was added to her Instagram feed on December 21, and it added some serious heat to her page.

The photo captured Kostek with her figure turned in profile. She draped one arm on her hip and gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. She appeared to be in the middle of the desert, and there were a few sparse trees and large rocks that made up the landscape. The sky was a bright shade of blue, and there were only a few clouds. Kostek arched her back and popped her booty to accentuate her bombshell curves. She also staggered her feet for the photo op. In the caption of the update, the girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski shared an inspirational quote.

The model ditched her top entirely, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored. The sunlight reflected off of Kostek’s bronze collar, and slender arms and a shadow took over her trim midsection. She covered her chest with a straw hat but still left plenty of skin on display for her adoring fans.

Kostek teamed the look with a pair of light-wash jeans that gave her outfit a vintage vibe. She wore the waistband tight on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist. The garment fit tightly on her backside and thighs but was a little baggier on her knees.

Kostek wore her long, blond tresses with loose waves that spilled effortlessly over her shoulders and back. She added a pair of silver hoop earrings to complete her attire, which provided the scanty look with just the proper amount of bling.

The post has been attracting a ton of attention for the Sports Illustrated model. Within a matter of minutes, it has quickly earned more than 11,000 likes and 70-plus comments. Some fans users applauded her slender frame while a few more dropped her a line to express their love for the sexy outfit. A handful of other Instagrammers used emoji instead of words to convey their feelings.

“Beautiful post, Merry Christmas Camille,” one follower gushed, adding a series of Christmas tree emoji.

“You are a beautiful lady with a great sense of humour,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Hello beautiful, did you see any wild animals out there?? 🙂 Hope your staying well,” another commented.

“Thank you for always sharing your journey. You are a goddess of pure radiance,” a fourth social media user chimed in with a few flames.