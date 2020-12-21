Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason & Carly Desperately Search For Sonny

Tuesday’s General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jason will fill an anxious Carly in on what happened with Sonny and Julian on the bridge. This is sure to be a tough conversation, and it appears that the two will team up to track down Sonny if they can.

At the end of last Friday’s show, Julian and Sonny fell into the water as the bridge collapsed. Throughout Monday’s episode, Jason tried to find Sonny while flying under the radar of the police. Julian’s body was found, but so far, Sonny’s has not.

As Monday’s show ended, Jason walked through the door as Carly waited anxiously for her husband to return home. General Hospital teasers for the December 22 episode suggest that Jason will tell Carly that Sonny fell into the water and that so far, he had not been able to find him.

According to General Hospital tidbits from Soap Central, Carly will try to keep her true feelings hidden in the days ahead. That doesn’t necessarily sound like good news in terms of finding Sonny.

The General Hospital sneak peek for Tuesday shows Carly and Jason seemingly back near the bridge. As the two stand together in the dark, he will tell her that the only way “this” works is to take things one step at a time.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Ordinarily, Jason probably wouldn’t want to pull Carly into a situation like this. However, it may be that he figures that both of them searching is more likely to bring results than if he were to continue on his own.

Will the pair find him? General Hospital teasers suggest that they will not. The preview for the week hints that this is going to take some time and that both Carly and Jason will be fraught with worry.

While the next round of searching may end up being unsuccessful, General Hospital tidbits do reveal that Sonny will be seen again at some point relatively soon.

Max Gail will appear as the spirit of Sonny’s father Mike, and the mobster will be able to sense his presence. So far, however, it’s not known how soon that will be shown.

Tuesday’s episode will also bring Finn preparing to tell Anna that he slept with Jackie the night before she married Gregory. Finn has been holding this in for decades and feels that he needs Anna to know the truth.

In addition, Diane will head to the PCPD to help a friend, and it seems likely it’s Alexis she’s trying to help. Alexis was arrested after Tracy’s stunt and it looks as if she’ll hope that Diane can spring her and take her home.

Robert will catch up with Jackie, while Ava will lean on Nikolas. General Hospital spoilers promise that Obrecht will also pop up, and it seems that the chaos in Geneva is still causing a lot of drama. Sonny and Obrecht don’t want to tell Franco what really happened with Dr. Kirk, so they’ll have to do some fancy footwork to cover their tracks.