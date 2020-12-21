Russian Smokeshow Polina Malinovskaya Gets Cheeky In A Thong Bikini

Polina Malinovskaya was back in a bikini this past weekend, and her fans were thrilled with the skin-baring display. The model and social media influencer added the scorching new shot to her Instagram feed on December 20, and it’s been earning rave reviews ever since.

The photo captured Polina posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of an infinity-edge pool that overlooked a vast, blue body of water and several hills. The Russian-born beauty had her backside facing toward the camera, and she popped her booty back to accentuate her curves. She leaned her head back and closed her eyes as her lips were slightly parted. Polina showed off her fit figure in a sexy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Only a tease of the top of the suit could be seen because of how Polina was posed. The garment appeared to have an animal-print pattern that gave the look a sexy vibe. It had a halterneck top and a set of small cups that revealed a peek of sideboob. The garment was tied underneath Polina’s shoulderblades, leaving her muscular shoulders and arms in full view of the camera. She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were even hotter.

The suit was made from a scanty fabric that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s strict guidelines. It had a set of thin sides tight on her on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The garment also featured a cheeky cut that dipped deep into Polina’s backside, leaving her bronze buns and slender legs in full view.

The model also went barefoot for the photo-op. She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the post, Polina asked her fans if they have been “naughty or nice this year.” and offered a discount on a magazine subscription. Within one day of the post going live, it has amassed more than 243,000 likes and 800 comments. Some social media users thanked her for the gift, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“BEAUTY BEYOND THE SKY,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“I cant get over how marvelous you are. I love getting your post notifications,” a second social media user wrote.

“You look beautiful Polina, much love,” a third chimed in.

“The sun and the moon got nothing on your beauty,” a fourth raved alongside a series of emoji.