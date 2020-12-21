Lyna Perez Tugs On Barely There Bejeweled Bikini In Suggestive Snap

On Monday, December 21, American model Lyna Perez started off the workweek by uploading a suggestive snap for her 5.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 28-year-old posing in front of what appears to be a sizable house. She showed off her fit physique in a bejeweled black bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a barely there halterneck top and matching high-cut side-tie bottoms. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the black ink scorpion tattoo just below her hip bone. As for accessories, Lyna opted to wear hoop earrings.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her hair in a half-up ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. Although only her thumb nail was visible, it appears that she also sported a light pink manicure.

For the photo, Lyna stood with her shoulders back and placed one of her hands on the side of her thigh, as she tugged on her bikini bottoms. She looked directly at the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be welcoming her followers.

The tantalizing picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes. Quite a few of Lyna’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Babe looking so gorgeous lots of love,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Why are you perfect,” added a different devotee.

“You are so cute,” remarked another admirer.

“@lynaritaa What else can I say now? I mean I’ve literally given you all the compliments that I could ever think of but still it’s not enough to describe your beauty entirely not only are you a gorgeous girl but I also truly believe that you’re genuinely a very kind hearted human being too,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous emoji.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Lyna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.