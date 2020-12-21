Kara Del Toro Flashes Major Cleavage As She Goes Braless Underneath An Open Blazer

Kara posed with her legs spread apart as she showed off her office-chic ensemble.

Kara Del Toro kicked off the week with an eye-popping new Instagram post that has proved to be hard to ignore. The model shared her take on “business casual”‘ attire, but put a racy spin on the office-chic ensemble that added some serious heat to her page.

The Monday afternoon upload contained two sizzling photos that were sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The photo op was staged in a large room that was furnished with a trendy lounge chair and several shelves full of books and chachkies.

Kara sat on the arm of the leather seat, spreading her lean legs wide apart in a provocative manner as she wore a sultry expression on her face. There appeared to be a large window somewhere outside of the frame that allowed a bright stream of sunlight to flood into the cozy space, illuminating the beauty as she worked the lens.

The 28-year-old looked flawless in her professional garb from BooHoo, which included a cream-colored blazer and matching pants that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Her suit jacket cropped right at her midsection and boasted a slightly boxy cut that fit in an oversized fashion on her slender frame.

She opted to leave it completely open, revealing that she was both shirtless and braless underneath to give the ensemble a seductive vibe. The move made for a racy display of the star’s bare chest and voluptuous cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, Kara sported a matching pair of pleated pants. The bottoms fit snugly around her hips and highlighted her shapely thighs before falling over her calves in a wide-leg style. The piece also featured a snug waistband that sat right at her navel, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

She styled her light brown locks in voluminous waves and added a single gold chain necklace to give her outfit a hint of bling.

Kara’s 1.6 million followers on the social media platform went wild for the steamy double-pic update awarding it more than 9,500 likes after just one hour of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the hottie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful as always,” one person wrote.

“Magnificent body,” praised another fan.

“That’s more sultry business than business casual,” a third follower joked.

“Hair is amazing!” added a fourth admirer.

Kara recently shared her take on fall fashion as well. In an update posted to her page last week, the model put on a leggy display as she rocked a pink mini dress and brown suede over-the-knee boots. The look proved to be another hit, earning nearly 33,000 likes and 293 comments to date.