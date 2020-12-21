Three Surprising ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Kevin Uncovers A Mystery

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 21 through 25 tease that Genoa City residents will enjoy their Christmas celebrations. However, at least a few have some trouble getting into the spirit of the holiday. On Christmas day, Y&R will air a repeat episode of last year’s holiday.

Family man Kevin (Greg Rikaart) has been able to stay out of trouble for a remarkable length of time, considering his checkered past. However, he uncovers a secret that could land him in hot water, according to SheKnows Soaps. Not surprisingly, the drama relates to Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) recent unexpected visit to town.

As Kevin and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) pack to move out of the Chancellor mansion, they stumble across Glo’s hidden jump drive. They almost hand the whole thing over to Chance (Donny Boaz), but at the last moment, the new parents choose to keep it, and they end up with a mystery on their hands. Once Kevin sees what is on the device, he’s concerned about his mother.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) look ahead to starting their lives as a married couple in the new year, so they take a special first step by beginning new Christmas traditions together. It’s a bit tough for Rey, though he gets some advice from Lola (Saasha Calle) as they reminisce about their family’s traditions growing up. Not surprisingly, the memories revolve around Lola and their mom cooking and enjoying lots of time together.

No doubt, Rey and Sharon will be able to create something uniquely them that the whole group will enjoy. With Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Lola, they certainly have plenty of family members to share their special holiday with.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) head out on a trip together, though things take an unexpected turn. Devon goes with Amanda to find her birth mother. It turns out that she only lives about an hour from Genoa City, which makes going to see her fairly easy. Emotionally, Amanda struggles with the situation, however. Devon also feels emotional about it as well, considering the woman was also Hilary’s birth mom.

While they are away together, an unexpected twist occurs. This could mean that these two move over the line of friendship. There could be a bit of romance brewing for Devon and Amanda, or there might be a big surprise related to her past.