Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura’s Aghast, Maxie Has News, & Finn Challenges Chase

General Hospital spoilers hint that Monday’s episode will be an intense one. Laura received a massive surprise by learning that both Cyrus and Martin are her half-brothers, and there’s more to come on that front with the December 21 show. In addition, Peter and Maxie will talk about whether or not they want to learn the gender of their baby. Jason will be desperate to locate Sonny, and there are some fun scenes involving Finn and Chase on the way as well.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Laura will insist that she and Cyrus have nothing in common. When she went searching for Florence to figure out Cyrus’ connection to her, Laura never expected to find out she had two half-brothers.

Laura, Martin, and Cyrus share a biological father, but this is no cheery family reunion. General Hospital teasers indicate that the conversation by Florence’s bedside will continue, and Laura will caution Cyrus to rethink something he seemingly needs from his mother.

As the General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals, Maxie will have something big to discuss with Peter. While the two previously talked about waiting to find out whether they were having a boy or a girl, that will seemingly change now.

Maxie will catch up to Peter after a doctor’s appointment. The longer preview clip shared by ABC shows that as they talk about the baby’s gender, she’ll pull out an envelope. Maxie will tell her fiance that she had the doctor put the gender results in the envelope for them to open if they chose.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Finn will talk with his father about not attending his wedding. Will he admit that he’d slept with Jackie the night before the nuptials? It seems unlikely, but it does sound as if a serious conversation is on the way.

Finn will be challenged by Chase to a card game of some sort, and Anna will meet up with Valentin. General Hospital teasers don’t reveal the reason for this meet-up at the Metro Court. However, whatever Anna has to say is seemingly something she expects that Valentin won’t like.

Dante will visit with Carly at the Corinthos estate and she’ll tell him she thinks he’s doing the right thing. General Hospital viewers will also see him meet his half-sister Donna for the first time.

In addition, Jason will be scrambling to find Sonny after the bridge collapsed. General Hospital spoilers reveal that one body will be found, although that’s almost certainly Julian’s. As for Sonny, it sounds as if finding him might be a much more challenging task that will be an issue throughout the week of December 21.