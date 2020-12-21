‘The Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams Shares Emotional IG Post As Her Season Comes To An End

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams puzzled her fans with a lengthy and emotional post she shared with Instagram as seen here. The reality television star, who is heading into the final two episodes of the ABC dating series, admitted that this experience has gifted her with both challenges and great joy in a missive she posted alongside a photo of a luxurious shoreline.

In the post, Tayshia said that she woke up feeling “extra grateful.” She explained her statement by saying that she was grateful for her past as it had led her to this current juncture in her life as well as the opportunities that had come into her life over the past several months and allowed endless possibilities. She was happy to have had the chance to show her heart to her fans who have watched her journey unfold.

Tayshia called the whole reality experience “taxing” and the last couple of weeks a “rollercoaster.”

She claimed that the ranging emotions had taken on a toll on her and at other times, brought her much hope, cheer, and joy, all in real-time. Tayshia claimed she genuinely gave the show her all and will take something away from each of the men she had the opportunity to meet and connect with.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

In conclusion, the reality star thanked her fans for being a part of this journey with her and continuing to shower her with positive love and support since the beginning. She said it was “crazy” that the end of the show was near and Tayshia said she was excited for viewers to see where her heart led her. Although she claimed the experience was “bittersweet” she said it was only the end of one chapter and she was excited to see where life would take her.

Tayshia’s fans quickly took to the comments section of the share to post their good wishes for the beauty’s future happiness.

“The perfect example of a woman, person, and bachelorette. Love ya girl,” wrote one fan.

“You have such a beautiful heart. So proud of you Tayshia. You’ve shared your light with the world and God has so much in store for you,” penned a second follower.

“BEST BACHELORETTE! You’re my favorite. Classy, beautiful and so kind!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“I’ve watched every season and I think you’re one of the best. You handled these men and yourself with the utmost class. I’ve really enjoyed following your journey,” remarked a fourth fan.