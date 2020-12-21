Chloe Saxon Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Lingerie While Wearing A Santa Hat

On Monday, December 21, British model Chloe Saxon uploaded a series of suggestive snaps from a festive photo shoot on Instagram.

The photos showed the 34-year-old posing in a white-walled room. A mirror, a decorated Christmas tree, and what appears to be a stack of mirrored boxes can be seen in the background.

Chloe flaunted her fantastic figure in skimpy lingerie from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The set featured a strappy red-and-black bra, matching underwear, and a coordinating garter belt which was connected to a pair of fishnet stockings. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. She also sported a Santa hat, a delicate choker necklace, and sizable hoop earrings.

In the first image, Chloe turned slightly to the side and touched her garter belt, as she held on to a lollipop. She looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open. She brought the lollipop closer to her mouth in the following photo. The final snap showed her standing with her shoulders back and one of her arms to her side.

For the photos, the raven-haired beauty wore her luscious locks down in sleek waves, giving her additional glamour. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering candy apple red color.

In the caption of the post, Chloe advertised for Fashion Nova and let her followers know the exact style of her lingerie set.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of Chloe’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comment section.

“Wow my jaw dropped,” wrote one fan, adding both a fire and a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Your level of beauty is ridiculous,” added a different devotee.

“[T]he definition of perfection in pictures,” remarked another admirer, along with numerous fire emoji.

“Looking like a snack,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Chloe has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a revealing pink bodysuit. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.