Madison Woolley Flaunts Her Fit Body In A Bikini At The Beach

Madison Woolley added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Monday, December 21 that stunned her 580,000 followers. In today’s post, the model decided to slip into a scanty bikini that flaunted her fit physique while she caught some rays at the beach in Australia.

Longtime fans of the influencer know that she loves spending time near the sea, whether it’s for fun like swimming and other water-related activities, or simply for relaxation and tanning.

In the picture, Madison was photographed outdoors in her sexy ensemble. She could be seen sitting on a big rock formation with one leg higher than the other. The babe touched her waist with her right hand while her left arm rested on her knee. She looked straight into the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side.

The bright sunshine enveloped her body, making her flawless skin appear to glow. Rocks filled most of the background of the shot, along with a glimpse of some lush greenery.

Madison rocked a white bikini top made of ribbed fabric. The garment had a plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage, while thin straps provided support for the piece.

She sported an off-white cover-up which obscured her bottoms from view. However, the matching thong was seen in another Instagram picture, which you can view here. The bottoms had a simple design and were made of the same material as the top. The waistband clung high on the sides, highlighting her curvy hips, and the front sat several inches below her navel, accentuating her flat stomach. It boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and also helped elongate her lean legs.

Madison opted to wear dainty earrings, a necklace, two rings, and a bangle for her beach day look. She left her short, blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

The influencer wrote a short caption about her day. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney, Australia.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 11,700 likes and over 110 comments. Madison’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave over her enviable physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the photo, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“You look so hot!” an admirer gushed.

“Wow! Those are perky. Good job!” wrote another user.

“Gorgeous, as always,” a third follower commented.