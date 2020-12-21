Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination While Going Braless & Celebrating ‘Mezcal Monday’

Katelyn Runck made Monday feel a lot sexier by sharing a sizzling shot of herself in a revealing outfit. The December 21 Instagram update saw the model in a sexy two-piece set that fit her like a glove.

The image captured Katelyn posing on a leather stool. She sat in front of a coffee table, and behind her, there was a floral-print love seat. She crossed her legs in front of her as she averted her gaze into the distance. Katelyn placed one arm on the table behind her and rested the opposite on her knee. There was a bottle of Mezcal next to her, and in the caption of the upload, she tagged vodka brand El Silencio while asking fans for their holiday plans.

She flaunted her bombshell curves in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. The garments were beige and featured a ribbed fabric that popped against her bronze skin. On her upper-half, Katelyn wore a tiny crop top and she rolled the sleeves, so they were at three-quarter length. It was decorated with buttons along the neckline, and its plunging collar exposed her ample bust. To up the ante even further, she went braless for the look. The top cut off near the model’s ribs, leaving her trim abs on full display.

Katelyn teamed the look with a high-waisted skirt that matched the same scanty style as her top. It had a thick waistband that was worn high on her navel, highlighting her hourglass curves. The hemline hit high on her legs, leaving her shapely thighs on full display. She also wore a pair of shiny heels to complete her sexy attire. Katelyn styled her long, brunette tresses with a center part and wore her hair over one side of her shoulder.

It has not taken long for her fans to go wild for the photo. Within minutes of the post going live, it has already earned more than 4,200 likes and 200 comments. Some social media users wished Katelyn a happy Monday while a few more raved over her incredible body.

“Wow you’re looking so beautiful. You are a literal angel,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“I guess my only plans are staring at those gorgeous legs,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Very sleek and lovely. Absolutely gorgeous as usual,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Why are you soooo beautiful? I wish I looked like you, it’s not fair,” a fourth wrote with a few flames attached to the end of their comment.