Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Barely-There White Miniskirt In Miami

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps taken while she was out and about in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

Cindy rocked an ensemble from the brand White Fox, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

She showcased her incredible figure in a white miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The garment had a waistband that came to just below her belly button, accentuating her slim waist and hourglass shape, and the fabric stretched over her hips and thighs before ending just a few inches down her thighs. The entire piece was crafted from a fabric with a delicate, subtle floral print on it, and there was a scandalously high slit on one side that showed off even more of her sculpted stems.

She paired the revealing bottoms with an equally sexy top. Her cropped top was an off-the-shoulder style with voluminous sleeves that began partway down her upper arms and extended all the way to her wrists, the voluminous sleeves draping over her arms. Ruched material covered a portion of her chest, although she still had a serious amount of cleavage and underboob on display. A horizontal band of fabric wrapped around her torso with a lace-up detail on the front, and thin white ties dangled down her chest and stomach, drawing even more attention to her incredible shape.

She accessorized with a small bag tucked under her arm, sunglasses that she hung between her breasts in the first snap, several rings on both hands, and a chunky cain bracelet. She also had a necklace and earrings in, and the accessories took her ensemble to another level.

She stood outdoors on a sandy beach with what looked like an open-air dining space behind her and a palm tree to her left. She gazed at the camera in the first slide, looking stunning in the shot. She switched up her poses just slightly for the following snaps, and in the final shot she allowed a radiant smile to grace her features as she opened her arms wide to the camera.

Her audience loved the share, and the post racked up over 11,500 likes as well as 161 comments within just one hour.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote simply.

“So there is a heaven,” another fan added, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Pure beauty!!!” a third follower remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a massive series of shots in which she rocked thigh-high nude stockings, and a black floral lingerie set complete with garter belt for a seriously steamy update.