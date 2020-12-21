Holly Sonders Slays In A Lacy Black Bodysuit & Thigh-High Stockings, Teases ‘Santa Is The Ultimate Daddy’

Former golfer and Fox Sports host Holly Sonders took to Instagram on Monday morning to tantalize her fans with a sexy snapshot. The buxom brunette slipped a holiday-related reference into her caption and her 507,000 followers had plenty to say about the shot.

Holly tantalizingly leaned against a door frame for this photo, and the geotag signaled that it was snapped in Las Vegas. The 33-year-old was dressed in all black and the ensemble fabulously complimented her bronzed, flawless skin.

She wore dark, oversized sunglasses and had her long tresses tumbling in loose curls over one shoulder. Holly looked away from the camera and maintained a sultry, serious expression on her face.

This photo captured Holly angled somewhat to the side. She had one knee bent and rested that foot against the door frame. As she leaned her backside against the door, one hand was placed against her waist. The other hand rested against the frame near her upper thigh.

The clothing ensemble that Holly chose for this moment was sexy and revealing. Holly wore a sheer, lacy bodysuit that had a plunging neckline. The piece had scalloped edges and a belt around her slim waist. The revealing cut allowed her to showcase plenty of deep cleavage. In addition, the high-cut leg openings showcased her curvy hips and lean legs.

Holly wore a long, black robe along with thigh-high stockings. Lace accents around the top of the stockings synced perfectly with the lacy lingerie. She oozed with confidence as she flaunted her hourglass curves.

In her caption, Holly made a sultry joke about Santa. Within minutes, her post had received a lot of love as her entranced followers flocked to the comments section.

In less than an hour, around 2,500 likes and 100 notes signaled everybody’s appreciation for the titillating image. Appreciative emoji were relied on heavily throughout the comments section and the fire icon was an especially popular one.

“Lord have Mercy,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous and Hot,” another raved.

“Might be the best pic of you ever,” a third user noted.

“How perfect is that,” someone else questioned.

This lingerie snap is just the latest in a long line of sexy shots that Holly has shared in recent days. In another recent photo, she displayed her killer curves in a catsuit and stiletto heels as she sat in a shower.

That tantalizing picture gave some followers a vibe similar to an iconic scene from the Sharon Stone movie Basic Instinct. Ultimately, the post received more than 9,600 likes and 220 comments from the hottie’s fans.