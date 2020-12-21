Kate Beckinsale Duets With Her Cat Clive In Hilarious Singalong

Kate Beckinsale shared a duet with her cat Clive in a hilarious singalong to the tune “I Know Him So Well” from the musical Chess. The performance was made even more memorable with the addition of Clive in a green sweater as he surprised her fans with an appearance as her singing partner.

In the video, the actress was seen as she sat on the floor in front of a sofa in her white, decorated living room. Her brown and blond highlighted hair was worn loose and fell over her shoulders. Kate was dressed casually in a pink t-shirt that had a graphic of singing legend Elvis Presley on it. In the image, he wore oversized sunglasses, a black jacket, and a tie with a white dress shirt. Kate paired the tee with casual pants as she leaned on a glass coffee table in her home.

Kate sang the beginning of the beautiful song, made famous by Elaine Paige and Barbara Dickson. During the reprise, she was joined by Clive who sat on the sofa behind her. Clive’s mouth was animated to sing along with his human mom — with hilarious results.

The actress performed a passage from the musical in her stunning living area. The ceiling had recessed lighting. The white sofa had a large, fluffy blanket in the same hue on it. A black-and-white framed photograph hung on the wall behind her. To the right of the frame, a large set of built-in cabinetry was seen.

Her fans adored the clip and had fond memories of the song as well.

“Ahhhh- The Barbara Dickson and Elaine Paige classic! If your mum didn’t blast this full volume after a few sherry’s at Christmas are you really British?” questioned one follower.

“Ahhh memories of my Mum singing this with me doing the ‘oh soooo fine’ from the other room,” wrote a second fan.

“Best thing ever!! Next stop America’s Got Talent,” penned a third Instagram user.

“The duet I didn’t know I desperately needed,” remarked a fourth fan.

Just days earlier, Kate called on Vanilla Ice to fix the mess that was 2020 in an Instagram post. She referenced lyrics from the rapper’s 1989 smash “Ice, Ice, Baby.” In the image Kate shared, she reminded him that — per his rap hit — he said he’d fix a problem. She then added that it was time for him to make good on his promise, reported The Inquisitr.