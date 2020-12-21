Sofia Jamora Rocks Sexy Dress With Low-Cut Neckline & Thigh-High Slit

Popular model Sofia Jamora rocked a chic and sexy look in her latest Instagram share. She wore a black dress with a low-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit that showcased her cleavage and toned legs.

Sofia’s dress looked as glam as it did titillating thanks to the revealing neckline that put most of her voluptuous chest on display. The number had widely-spaced, gold chain shoulder straps that added some bling to it. The garment might have been long, but the thigh-high slit gave her the opportunity to flaunt her legs. A sheer black overlay added a touch of femininity to it. The model also sported a pair of matching sandals with chunky heels and wide straps that crisscrossed around her calves.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves.

The photo captured Sofia posing on a staircase. A tall vase filled with pampas grass was situated along one wall near the stairs. A large oval mirror hung on the wall over a small table next to the vase. A small dog was curled up on a fuzzy gray blanket on top of the table.

Sofia sat on the side of one her hips while leaning on one hand. She crossed one leg in over the other, showing off her toned legs. With an arched back, she accentuated her ample bosom. She tilted her head and smiled at the camera while a section of her hair fell over one shoulder.

In the caption, she mentioned the dog while tagging Windsore Store as the makers of the outfit.

Sofia’s followers seemed to enjoy the snapshot, and dozens took to the comments section to gush over her stunning she looked.

“You look beautiful in your black dress,” wrote one Instagram user, adding red heart and kiss emoji.

“Clothes look good on you,” a second admirer chimed in.

Why find the puppy when there’s a diamond in the picture,” a third fan commented with a heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“Yes queen I live for this photo and the pose and you. You look absolutely amazing,” added a fourth follower.

As The Inquisitor recently reported, Sofia delighted her followers when she shared a series of pictures and a video that saw her flaunting her fabulous figure in a revealing bikini while soaking up some sun. The top featured a sexy cutout section that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms had a cheeky cut that showed off her pert booty.